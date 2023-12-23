The Hunger Free American report “Hunger is a Political Choice” focused on how cuts in federal benefits had led to greater food insecurity. Here in Alabama, the study states the number of people facing daily hunger between 2021 and 2023 grew over 44%, going from over 300,000 two years ago to nearly a half million in 2023. Hunger Free America says close to 200,000 children were living with food insecurity in 2022. Over 100,000 seniors don't have enough to eat every day in Alabama. Overall, twelve percent of the State’s population goes hungry regularly.