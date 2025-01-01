Ticket Giveaway Rules

From time to time, Alabama Public Radio provides the opportunity for listeners to receive tickets from a sponsor. These activities are time limited based on the individual ticket giveaway contest.

Eligibility

No purchase is necessary to be entered in drawings. Drawings are open to U.S. citizens residing in the 50 states of the U.S. or District of Columbia. Entrants must be 18 or older. These contests are sponsored by Alabama Public Radio, 920 Paul Bryant Drive, Digital Media Center, 35487. Employees, board members, and advisory committee members of APR, its affiliates, advertising and production agencies related to this contest, and their respective household members are not eligible. APR volunteers may enter if they are not included in the above-named categories. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law. Taxes are the responsibility of the winner(s).

How to Enter

No purchase or contribution is necessary. You may enter a contest visiting the Ticket Giveaway page and entering within the specified time frame for each giveaway.

Selection of Winner(s)

Winners will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received by the deadline date. Prize drawings will be conducted by APR. Drawings will be conducted as described in the contest. Winners need not be present to win. Winners will be notified by telephone and/or email as described in the contest. Every reasonable attempt will be made to award each prize. If after every reasonable effort has been exerted within the specified time frame, an alternative winner will be drawn. Tickets will expire after the specified performance.

Odds of Winning

Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use winner’s name, hometown, and likeness for publicity purposes without additional compensation. Winner will be notified by telephone and/or email.

Limit of Entry

Limit one entry per person for the entire entry period. Multiple entries, if discovered, will be disqualified. By entering, entrants acknowledge compliance with these official rules including all eligibility requirements. APR is not responsible for failures in technology such as but not limited to: technical malfunctions, lost/delayed data transmission, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, line failures of any telephone network, computer equipment, software, inability to access any website or online service, or any other error or malfunction, or late, lost, incorrect or inaccurate transcription of entry information, or for any human error, or misdirected entries. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Proof of emailing and/or mailing does not constitute proof of delivery.

Prizes are not transferable, and have no cash value. All taxes on the prizes, including but not limited to federal, state and local income and sales taxes, and any expense not covered herein (including but not limited to expenses related to the use of the prize) are the responsibility of the winners. Prize drawing participants, by entering, release APR, its employees and its agents from any liability with respect to the receipt or use of any awarded prize. APR makes no and disclaims all warranties, guarantees or representations, express or implied, concerning the condition, quality, or merchantability of any prize. Alabama Public Radio reserves the right to cancel this contest and not award any prize in the event that in its judgment unforeseen developments warrant cancellation. For the names of the prize winners, send a stamped, self-addressed envelope within a week of the end of any given drawing to APR Drawing Winner Names, Alabama Public Radio, 920 Paul Bryant Drive, Digital Media Center, 35487.