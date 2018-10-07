Anti-smoking advocates push for tougher regulations in North Alabama

Anti-smoking advocates say they hope to strengthen smoking restrictions across northwest Alabama after Sheffield passed a tighter ordinance. However, restaurant owners say the city is hurting their businesses and smokers are urging a boycott of Sheffield. The city ordinance banning smoking in public spaces begins later this month. The group Smoke Free Shoals told the Times Daily that it hopes to get Florence, Muscle Shoals and Tuscumbia to follow Sheffield's move. However, officials in Florence and Tuscumbia say they're uninterested in changes. While tight nonsmoking ordinances are common nationwide, the Alabama Department of Public Health says most Alabama cities have looser restrictions.