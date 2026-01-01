APR Privacy Policy

Alabama Public Radio ("APR") is a public radio service whose broadcast licenses are held by The Board of Trustees of The University of Alabama (“UA”). APR recognizes that privacy is important to visitors of www.apr.org, and we are committed to protecting your personal information. This policy outlines how APR collects, uses, and safeguards your information when you interact with our website and services.

Information We Collect

APR does not collect personally identifying information unless you voluntarily provide it. This may happen when you sign up for newsletters, donate, submit a form, register on the APR mobile app, or contact us directly through our website.

Use of Cookies and Similar Technologies

APR uses cookies on apr.org. A cookie is a small file placed onto your device when you visit a website that enables features and functionality. The information contained in a cookie typically includes information collected automatically by the web server and/or information provided voluntarily by the user. We use cookies to remember your preferences and provide a more personalized and efficient experience. We use cookies from platforms including but not limited to Google Analytics, Salesforce, Clarity, Slate, Facebook/Meta and other social media applications to generate statistics about our site to improve our services to you.

You may change your cookie preferences at any time in your browser privacy and security settings. Some of our services may not function properly if you block cookies

Third-party vendors may also use cookies and similar technologies to collect or receive information from our website or elsewhere on the internet. This information may be used to provide measurement services and deliver targeted advertising. You may opt out of third-party vendor advertising cookies by visiting www.aboutads.info/choices or similar products.

Donations, Research, and Text Messaging

Donations are processed through third-party payment processors. APR does not store complete payment card information on its systems. Payment processing is governed by the privacy and security practices of the applicable payment processor.

Mobile information will not be shared with third parties or affiliates for marketing or promotional purposes. This excludes text messaging originator opt-in data and consent, which will not be shared with any third parties under any circumstances.

To serve our listeners better, from time to time, APR may share name, email address, and or phone number with a research organization. You may opt out or decline participation should we decide to share your information for that purpose.

Subscribers/donors may receive membership and donation reminders. Message frequency may vary via text or email depending on the nature of your opt-in (e.g., campaigns, donation drives, or programming alerts).

Message and data rates may apply. Please check with your mobile provider for details on your service plan.

Opt-Out Instructions

You may opt out of SMS communications at any time by replying to a message you received:



Text HELP for assistance

for assistance Text STOP to unsubscribe

Children’s Privacy

APR's online services are not directed to children under the age of 13. APR does not knowingly collect personal information from children under 13 without appropriate parental consent.

Affiliation with The University of Alabama

Alabama Public Radio’s transmitters are licensed to the University of Alabama and, and APR adheres to UA’s Information Technology and privacy policies. For more information, please visit UA’s Privacy Policy.

Contact Us

If you have any questions or comments concerning our privacy policy, please contact us via e-mail at membership@apr.org.