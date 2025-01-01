Required minimum distributions (RMDs) are the minimum amounts you must withdraw from your retirement accounts each year. You generally must start taking withdrawals from your traditional IRA, SEP IRA, SIMPLE IRA, and retirement plan accounts when you reach age 73.

Consult with your financial advisor to see how making a contribution to Alabama Public Radio as part of your RMD may impact your tax obligations. You can read more about RMDs at the IRS web site.

You can send any funds you choose to donate to:

Alabama Public Radio

Bryant-Denny Stadium N456

Box 870370

Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0150