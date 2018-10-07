It's Tropical Storm Michael...

Tropical storm Michael has formed just east of the Yucatan Peninsula. Southwesterly wind shear is impacting the developing storm causing deep thunderstorm activity. Despite the wind shear, forecasters were expecting this system to become tropical storm “Michael” before day's end. Tropical storm warnings are flying for western Cuba and the tourist spots of Tulum and Cozumel along Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. The long range forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Michael reaching minimal hurricane strength early Wednesday morning, with possible landfall between Mobile and Florida’s “big bend” region later that day.