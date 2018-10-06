Questions over contributions in Alabama AG race...

Alabama's Democratic candidate for attorney general wants the state Ethics Commission to review campaign contributions to his opponent. At issue is $735,000 in Attorney General Steve Marshall’s war chest. Joe Siegelman believes the money from the Republican Attorney General Association violates the state ban on transfers between political action committees. Marshall and RAGA maintained the contributions are legal. Siegelman sent a letter to the ethics commission saying that the contribution violates the PAC transfer ban since the group received contributions before giving the money to Marshall.