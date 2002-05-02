© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Actor Om Puri

Fresh Air
Published May 2, 2002 at 11:00 PM CDT

Actor Om Puri is a star of Bombay's film industry, known as Bollywood. In his two decades of acting he's worked with every major Indian film director including Satyajit Ray. In western films he had roles in Gandhi and City of Joy, and in the TV series The Jewel in the Crown. Hes had starring parts in two British films My Son the Fanatic, and the film East is East. His latest film is the Merchant Ivory production, The Mystic Masseur based on the novel by V.S. Naipaul.

Copyright 2002 Fresh Air

News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate