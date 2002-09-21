© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Subterranean World of Peter Mulvey

Published September 21, 2002 at 11:00 PM CDT

Singer-songwriter Peter Mulvey started out singing in public places for change. He's gone on to make several albums, but for his most recent outing, he returned to the Boston subway to record a series of cover songs by the likes of Elvis Costello, Los Lobos and Bob Dylan. For Weekend Edition Sunday, Liane Hansen talks with Mulvey during a visit to the Davis Street T stop where the album was recorded. (Ten Thousand Mornings is on Signature Sounds, catalog #1274. For more information, visit www.petermulvey.com.)

Copyright 2002 NPR

News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate