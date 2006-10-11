Digital Media Center
Grisham Traces Exoneration of an 'Innocent Man'

By Michele Norris
Published October 11, 2006 at 1:55 PM CDT

An obituary in The New York Times led writer John Grisham to the subject of his new book -- and first work of nonfiction -- The Innocent Man.

It's a tale of the wrongful conviction, near-execution, exoneration and tragic death of Ron Williamson -- a small-town sports hero from Oklahoma whose life didn't turn out the way he expected.

"Never in my most creative moment could I have come up with a story like this," Grisham says.

