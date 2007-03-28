Digital Media Center
Richard Dawkins Explains 'The God Delusion'

Fresh Air
Published March 28, 2007 at 10:00 AM CDT

In his most recent book, British scientist Richard Dawkins writes about the irrationality of a belief in God, examines God in all his forms and sets down his arguments for atheism. The book is The God Delusion.

Dawkins is a professor of "the public understanding of science" at Oxford University.

The New York Times Book Review has hailed him as a writer who "understands the issues so clearly that he forces his reader to understand them too."

