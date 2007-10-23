Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Fair Game' Tells Plame Saga from Her Viewpoint

Fresh Air
Published October 23, 2007 at 10:23 AM CDT
Valerie Plame Wilson chronicles her CIA career and its end in her new book, <em>Fair Game</em> — though whole passages are blacked out on CIA orders.
Brad Barket
/
Getty Images
Valerie Plame Wilson chronicles her CIA career and its end in her new book, Fair Game — though whole passages are blacked out on CIA orders.

In July 2003, newspaper columnist Robert Novak published the name of undercover CIA operative Valerie Plame — shortly after Plame's husband, former ambassador Joseph Wilson, wrote an op-ed piece contradicting President Bush's contention that Saddam Hussein had tried to procure yellowcake uranium from the West African nation of Niger.

A special prosecutor was appointed to investigate the leak, and eventually I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby — chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney — was indicted for perjury and obstruction of justice in connection with the inquiry. Upon his conviction, Libby was sentenced to 30 months in jail, though the president commuted that sentence.

Plame and Wilson are still pursuing a case in civil court in an attempt to uncover who started the leak. And the former spy has published a memoir: Fair Game: My Life as a Spy, My Betrayal by the White House.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate