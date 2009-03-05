Digital Media Center
'Joker One': A Marine's Memoir Of The War In Iraq

Fresh Air
Published March 5, 2009 at 7:54 AM CST

Former Marine Donovan Campbell served three combat deployments, two in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. In Iraq, he commanded Joker One, a platoon of new Marines that he trained and transformed into a fighting unit. They were assigned to Ramadi, the capital of the Sunni-dominated Anbar province where they engaged in daily house-to-house combat with insurgents.

Campbell has written a memoir about his experiences with the platoon called Joker One: A Marine Platoon's Story of Courage, Leadership, and Brotherhood. Part of the proceeds from the book will go to various nonprofit organizations that help veterans, wounded soldiers and military families.

