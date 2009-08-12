Digital Media Center
'American Chinatown' Through Residents' Eyes

Published August 12, 2009 at 1:06 PM CDT

Wherever author Bonnie Tsui travels, she looks for the city's Chinatown. Her personal history begins with Manhattan's Chinatown, which is where her family held wedding banquets and christenings, and where they did their grocery shopping.

After college, Tsui moved to the East Village, a short walk from Chinatown, and made an effort to spend more time there. When she later moved to San Francisco, she was surprised by how dissimilar its Chinatown is to New York's.

For her book, American Chinatown, Tsui spoke with residents of five Chinatowns to find out what it's like to walk through their neighborhoods every day.

