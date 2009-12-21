Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Tinsel': Over-The-Top Christmas In Texas

Published December 21, 2009 at 12:00 PM CST

Hank Stuever, staff writer for the Washington Post, wanted to write a book about Christmas in America with a capital "A."

Tinsel is the story of his journey to Frisco, Texas, where the lights are brighter, the Christmas trees are taller, and the reindeer are faster.

Stuever spent three consecutive Christmas seasons in the Dallas exurb. He visited malls, holiday bazaars and decked-out McMansions, observing how people act at Christmas.

Over the course of his visits, Stuever focused on three families as they shopped, decorated and prayed their way through the over-the-top Christmas season in Frisco.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR National News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate