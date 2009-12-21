'Tinsel': Over-The-Top Christmas In Texas

Hank Stuever, staff writer for the Washington Post, wanted to write a book about Christmas in America with a capital "A."

Tinsel is the story of his journey to Frisco, Texas, where the lights are brighter, the Christmas trees are taller, and the reindeer are faster.

Stuever spent three consecutive Christmas seasons in the Dallas exurb. He visited malls, holiday bazaars and decked-out McMansions, observing how people act at Christmas.

Over the course of his visits, Stuever focused on three families as they shopped, decorated and prayed their way through the over-the-top Christmas season in Frisco.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.