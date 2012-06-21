Digital Media Center
British Monarchy Posts House Manager Opening

Published June 21, 2012 at 6:11 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. There are cutbacks all over Europe, but one place is hiring. The British monarchy has posted a house manager opening on the official royal website. The applicant who's chosen will have dominion over the royal residences, including Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, overseeing a staff of 60. The position is described as challenging and exciting. The salary's a wee bit less exciting, a relatively austere $78,000. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

