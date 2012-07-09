Digital Media Center
Disney Characters Frolick On North Korean Stage

Published July 9, 2012 at 6:20 AM CDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. A concert for North Korea's new leader Kim Jong Un was a little more animated than usual. It featured Disney characters - from the mouses Mickey and Minnie, to Winnie the Pooh - frolicking onstage, according to the AP. Disney says nobody asked permission. Now analysts ask what it means for decadent Western entertainment to appear before North Korea's new leader - seriously. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

