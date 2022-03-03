© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

New Jersey drivers may soon be able to pump their own gas

Published March 3, 2022 at 4:52 AM CST

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Ever driven through New Jersey? If so, you're familiar with a long-standing statute that only station employees can pump your gas. Well, with record inflation and unrest overseas, state lawmakers are trying to change that. If passed, drivers there will join the rest of the U.S. and have the option to fill up their own tanks. The law has been on Jersey's books since 1949. Gas prices then - 27 cents a gallon. National average - $3.65. Here in LA, I just paid $5.25. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

