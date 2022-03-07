A Ukrainian-owned bakery in Texas raises money for Ukraine

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The Ukrainian owners of Laika Cheesecakes and Espresso in San Antonio wanted to do something to help the people affected by Russia's war. So they made a pledge to donate all their sales late last month to the cause. Turnout was huge. Thousands of people came to the shop, some waiting in line for hours. Even when the cakes and coffee sold out, people continued to donate. When all was said and done, they ended up raising over $72,000. It's MORNING EDITION.