Teen climbs 35 feet to rescue a cat stuck in a tree in Indianapolis

Published March 8, 2022 at 5:47 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. No good deed goes unpunished. A teen named Owen was at Holliday Park in Indianapolis when he noticed a cat stuck in a tree. And he wanted to help. So he climbed 35 feet to rescue it - a heroic effort. But climbing up the tree was easier than getting down. Yes, Owen got stuck in the tree. The rescuer needed a rescue. Firefighters answered the call and brought him down safely. But the cat remained in the tree. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

