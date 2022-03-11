© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

If you're going to a BTS show, get ready to groove — just don't yell

Published March 11, 2022 at 5:42 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PERMISSION TO DANCE")

BTS: (Singing) I wanna dance. The music's got me going.

INSKEEP: If you're going to a BTS show anytime soon, get ready to groove. Just don't yell. Guidelines issued by the K-pop megastars now say that yelling is prohibited. It's a COVID precaution - don't want to spread germs. Clapping and dancing are still fine. But what's a boy band concert if you're not screaming at the top of your lungs? I'm alone at this microphone, so I can safely say (shouting) it's MORNING EDITION.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PERMISSION TO DANCE")

BTS: (Singing) We don't need permission to dance. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

