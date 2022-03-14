© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

A diamond ring made from ranch dressing is for sale on eBay

Published March 14, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A condiment company wants you to start associating its dip with a new kind of carrot - the one you wear on your finger. Hidden Valley's created a diamond ring - a diamond made from ranch dressing. How? Also, why? The process involved heating dry ranch seasoning to 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit, then crushing it under 400 tons of pressure for months. Bids for the 2-carat ranch ring have topped $12,000. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

