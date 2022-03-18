© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

VIDEO: Parents of trans kids fear Texas' anti-trans orders

By Mallory Yu,
Catie Dull
Published March 18, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT
Demonstrators hold signs in support of transgender youth at the Texas State Capitol.
Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT
Demonstrators hold signs in support of transgender youth at the Texas State Capitol.

Imagine you're a parent, caught between supporting your kid — or facing a possible child abuse investigation. That's what many people worry could happen after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed the state's Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate certain gender-affirming care as possible child abuse.

Mallory Yu explains in this video report:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NPR (@npr)

For more, check out our conversation with Chase Strangio, deputy director for transgender justice at the American Civil Liberties Union, on the status of state-level anti-LGBTQ bills across the U.S.

Video by Mallory Yu and Catie Dull.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

