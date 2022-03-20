© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
APR_Grove Web Header_Radio Art_no text.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Zelenskyy compares Russia's invasion to Holocaust in a plea to Israel for support

By Daniel Estrin
Published March 20, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT
Demonstrators gather at Habima Square in Tel Aviv on Sunday to attend a televised video address by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Jack Guez
/
AFP Via Getty Images
Demonstrators gather at Habima Square in Tel Aviv on Sunday to attend a televised video address by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Israel to do more to help Ukraine during a speech to Israeli lawmakers on Sunday, voicing his impatience with Israel as it mediates negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

In a nine-minute live video address to the lawmakers, Zelenskyy said, "You can mediate between countries, but not between evil and good."

He asked why Israel won't give Ukraine weapons or impose sanctions on Russia, and criticized Israel's limitations on accepting non-Jewish Ukrainian refugees.

Zelensky, who is Jewish, invoked the Holocaust in his plea.

"Ukrainians made their choice," he said. "Eighty years ago, we saved Jews," he said. "The people of Israel, now you also have a choice."

Zelenskyy's speech drew criticism from several Israeli lawmakers, mostly on the right wing, who said he overlooked the role some Ukrainians played in the Nazi genocide of Jews.

In response to the Ukrainian president's Holocaust reference, Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in a statement to NPR called it a "trivialization and distortion of the historical facts of the Holocaust."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR World NewsNPR News
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate