An original prototype of the 'Pong' video game system sells at auction

Published March 22, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez.

"Pong" was one of the first arcade games in the 1970s, which eventually spawned Atari's "Home Pong." An original prototype of the video game system was auctioned off for more than $270,000. The creator said, when moving into the home market, they needed to make sure it was sold at a price people could afford, which back then was 55 bucks. And my family set up ours on our ping pong table, which I always found ironic.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

