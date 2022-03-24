© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
APR_Grove Web Header_Radio Art_no text.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Seagulls in Venice can snatch a meal right out of your hands

Published March 24, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Venice in Italy is renowned for canals, bridges, monuments, gondolas and apparently seagulls. The birds can snatch a meal right out of your hands. Years ago, Venetian authorities sprayed St. Mark's Square with gull repellent, which apparently was not enough. So hotels are now arming tourists with water guns. In a city absolutely at sea level, in the middle of a lagoon, you have the right to bear that kind of arms. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate