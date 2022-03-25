More than half of Ukraine's children have been displaced, UN says

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

The Russian military is stepping up attacks in eastern Ukraine, according to U.S. officials, though Russia has not made significant advances so far. The Russian defense ministry said its focus now is in the Donbas region. Meanwhile, Russian forces have entered the city center in Mariupol. NPR's Elissa Nadworny joins us from Lviv - that is in western Ukraine - to talk through all of this. Hey, Elissa.

ELISSA NADWORNY, BYLINE: Hello.

SUMMERS: Let's start in Mariupol. Tell us what's the latest there.

NADWORNY: So Russian forces had occupied other parts of the city, but they entered the central city of Mariupol on Thursday and continued to take up a lot more territory in the city there. Local Ukrainian authorities actually left the city. And you might remember the theater there that was bombed where people were sheltering, mostly women and children. Now officials say, through eyewitness reports, that about 300 people there were killed. Mariupol is important to the Russians because it's a critical port city on the Azov Sea.

SUMMERS: Wow. We have heard just so much recently about the devastation in Mariupol and people, particularly families and children, who are trapped there. Are they still having trouble getting those folks out?

NADWORNY: So today more humanitarian corridors had been agreed upon to open up, specifically in the city of Mariupol, where evacuations by car and bus are happening. But this week we've seen some real challenges for people fleeing from the east. According to Ukrainian railways, Russian troops fired on an evacuation train leaving Kyiv. No one was hurt. But there have been other reports of challenges on the roads. Here where I am in Lviv, families are arriving every day from places hardest hit, like Mariupol, Kharkiv, Chernihiv. And their tales of escape are harrowing.

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: (Non-English language spoken).

NADWORNY: Ola Lysenko (ph) and her husband, Ihor (ph), and their two kids, Yegor and Varya - they have been finally able to make it out of Chernihiv, one of the hardest-hit areas north of Kyiv.

IHOR: (Non-English language spoken).

NADWORNY: Ihor says there is no infrastructure left there - no electricity, no gas. Water is scarce.

OLA LYSENKO: (Non-English language spoken).

NADWORNY: Ola says the city was basically turned into rubble. Her husband Ihor holds up his phone, its screen cracked, to show a picture of the shelling.

IHOR: (Non-English language spoken).

NADWORNY: He had been there in that spot just a minute before. In the main square, usually a beautiful, green place, Ola says there was shrapnel everywhere, puddles of blood.

LYSENKO: (Non-English language spoken).

NADWORNY: She says she's never seen so much blood in her life. So they decided to go in a caravan of cars, six or more to a car. A trip that normally takes about 2 hours from Chernihiv to the capital Kyiv took eight. On the way, more shelling...

(CROSSTALK)

NADWORNY: ...Sometimes Russians along the roads with weapons. At times, they'd have to abandon the cars and run into a nearby field...

IHOR: (Non-English language spoken).

NADWORNY: ...Or get down in the car and try to hide. Little Varya, age 6, has trouble hearing in her right ear now from the booms.

VARYA: (Non-English language spoken).

NADWORNY: For the kids, it was very hard, dad Ihor says. They didn't eat. They didn't sleep.

VARYA: (Non-English language spoken).

NADWORNY: Varia says they got comfort from the pets they brought along - their cat, their dog, two hamsters. The animals were very brave, she says.

VARYA: (Non-English language spoken).

NADWORNY: Even the hamsters were not afraid.

LYSENKO: (Non-English language spoken).

NADWORNY: Ola says usually her two kids are happy, full of energy, like now. But when the family had to run and hide, her two kids were in survival mode - serious, calm. They didn't get annoyed or complain. Their dad Ihor says...

IHOR: (Non-English language spoken).

NADWORNY: ...Now when the kids play, they play war games.

IHOR: (Non-English language spoken).

LYSENKO: (Non-English language spoken).

NADWORNY: Ola cuts in. They're training to fight back, or they're pretending their toys have lost family members.

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: (Vocalizing).

NADWORNY: It's a living trauma. Ola knows what that looks like. She's a psychologist. And now that she's away from the dangers of Chernihiv and Kyiv, staying in a shelter here in Lviv, Ola says she'd like to get back to work, maybe in a city south of here with fewer people. But first, her family, her - they need to recover physically and emotionally.

LYSENKO: (Non-English language spoken).

NADWORNY: I have to put myself in order, she says, and heal my own traumas.

SUMMERS: Elissa, in a month of war, the U.N. reports that more than half of all the children in Ukraine have been displaced.

NADWORNY: It's a pretty startling number. I mean, in Lviv here, you can see it. There's so many families with children. Many have fled to other countries, but millions are now internally displaced inside Ukraine, just like Varya and her brother Yegor. I mean, the question now is, kind of how do we help these kids? Like, what is school doing, and how do we support them and their mental health? Those are the questions that we'll be asking in the coming weeks.

SUMMERS: That is NPR's Elissa Nadworny reporting from Lviv, Ukraine. I hope you come back and update us.

NADWORNY: Thanks for having me. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.