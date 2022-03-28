© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

School kitchen manager reaches out to celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey for help

Published March 28, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Tina Clarke is the kitchen manager at a middle school in England. One of her chefs called out sick, the other had COVID and she was stuck cooking on her own for hundreds of students. Needing a hand, she somewhat jokingly called into a radio program during an interview with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and asked for help. Now, Ramsay was unable to go, but he did immediately dispatch a chef from his team who was tasked with making the kids cheesy cauliflower, hold the salt. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

