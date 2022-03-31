Damage, power outrages in Alabama following violent weather

Parts of west central Alabama are cleaning up after rough weather, including at least one tornado confirmed by forecasters the National Weather Service. The reported twister hit near the University of Montevallo, apparently injuring one person and doing damage to the campus. Investigators with NWS will likely fan out today to confirm whether a tornado touchdown occurred. Yesterday’s rash of violent weather also knocked out power to over twenty five thousand Alabama homes and businesses.

Severe storms packing isolated tornadoes and high winds raced across the Deep South. The weather front spans several states and has been blamed for spinning off at least two confirmed tornadoes that left injuries elsewhere. High winds overturned semitrailers in Louisiana, toppled large trees in Mississippi and damaged a hotel in downtown Nashville. Senate lawmakers in Mississippi briefly suspended work when weather sirens blasted during a tornado warning Wednesday. Elsewhere, a warehouse roof collapsed as the storms moved through Southaven, Mississippi, near Memphis. But police said the warehouse had been evacuated and no injuries were reported there.

