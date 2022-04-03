© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

South Carolina beats UConn to win 2022 NCAA women's championship

By Rina Torchinsky
Published April 3, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT
South Carolina players celebrate after winning the championship on Sunday night.
Eric Gay
/
AP
South Carolina players celebrate after winning the championship on Sunday night.

The University of South Carolina triumphed over the University of Connecticut with a score of 64-49, crowning the Gamecocks as 2022 NCAA March Madness champions in the women's bracket.

After securing a lead at halftime, the Gamecocks continued plowing forward until the end of the game.

Throughout the tourney, the Gamecocks trampled Howard, Miami, North Carolina, Creighton and Louisville before the final match-up against UConn.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Rina Torchinsky
