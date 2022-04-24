© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

French President Macron is staying in power with Sunday's win

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published April 24, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT

President Emmanuel Macron has won reelection, beating Marine Le Pen, his far-right rival, in a presidential election runoff.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR World NewsNPR News
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate