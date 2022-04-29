© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Remembering Latasha Harlins, whose death helped setoff unrest in Los Angeles

By Kamilah Kashanie
Published April 29, 2022 at 4:12 AM CDT

A brother and sister remember Latasha Harlins, a 15-year-old girl who was shot and killed in 1991 by a store clerk in South Central Los Angeles — the same month Rodney King was beaten.

