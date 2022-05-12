© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is off the air. WHIL is at 10% power. Crews are working to restore both to full power.

A tentative settlement is reached in a Surfside condo collapse lawsuit

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Verónica Zaragovia
Published May 12, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT

Survivors and families of the 98 victims of the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse have reached a $997 million settlement. The payout was announced in a court hearing and still needs final approval.

Copyright 2022 WLRN 91.3 FM

Tags

NPR National News
Verónica Zaragovia
Verónica Zaragovia was born in Cali, Colombia, and grew up in South Florida. She’s been a lifelong WLRN listener and is proud to cover health care for the station. Verónica has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master's degree in journalism. For many years, Veronica lived out of a suitcase (or two) in New York City, Tel Aviv, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, D.C., San Antonio and Austin, where she worked as the statehouse and health care reporter with NPR member station KUT.
See stories by Verónica Zaragovia
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate