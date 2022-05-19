© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

How the U.S. and Russia feel about Finland and Sweden joining NATO

By Emily Feng,
Miguel MaciasRoberta Rampton
Published May 19, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT

Finland and Sweden have long kept a neutral position between the West and Russia. But that changed after Moscow invaded Ukraine. Today, the leaders of the two Nordic nations were at the White House.

Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
Miguel Macias
Miguel Macias is a Senior Producer at All Things Considered, where he is proud to work with a top-notch team to shape the content of the daily show.
Roberta Rampton
Roberta Rampton is NPR's White House editor. She joined the Washington Desk in October 2019 after spending more than six years as a White House correspondent for Reuters. Rampton traveled around America and to more than 20 countries covering President Trump, President Obama and their vice presidents, reporting on a broad range of political, economic and foreign policy topics. Earlier in her career, Rampton covered energy and agriculture policy.
