© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Ian Falconer's new book, 'Two Dogs' cause mischief after being left home alone

By Ailsa Chang,
Mallory YuJustine Kenin
Published June 28, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with illustrator and kids book writer Ian Falconer about his new picture book, Two Dogs.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR National News
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Mallory Yu
See stories by Mallory Yu
Justine Kenin
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate