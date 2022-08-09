© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin

Published August 9, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont.

Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET.

Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry and Tom Nelson have dropped out in recent days.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate