New report names top ten real estate markets to watch in 2023, one Alabama city is included.

The National Association of Realtors named an Alabama city among the top ten real estate markets to watch in the new year. The group’s report says Huntsville is the most affordable area among it’s top ten areas nationally. The typical family in Alabama’s “Rocket City” reportedly earns 20% more than the qualifying income for a mid-priced home. Huntsville was also credited for more job growth and a low cost of living for a healthy real estate forecast for next year. The Association included other metrics in naming its “top ten” markets to watch in 2023. The list includes home affordability, the number of people teleworking from home, strong job growth, rapid population growth, more jobs in the communications industry, and a smaller housing shortage. Along with Huntsville, the report names Atlanta, Dallas, Knoxville, San Antonio, and Jacksonville, Florida.