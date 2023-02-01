Digital Media Center
WAPR is currently off air. Thank you for your patience as engineers are working on the issue.

Tom Brady retires from the NFL, 1 year after retiring from the NFL

By Bill Chappell
Published February 1, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST
Tom Brady says he's retiring from the NFL, and this time he means it. "I won't be long-winded," the quarterback said. "You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year."
Julio Aguilar
/
Getty Images
Julio Aguilar
/
Getty Images
Updated February 1, 2023 at 9:22 AM ET

Updated February 1, 2023 at 9:22 AM ET

It's not quite Groundhog Day — but yes, you've heard all this before. Quarterback Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL — for real this time, he said in a video posted to social media on Wednesday morning.

Brady released the message on Feb. 1, the same date he announced his retirement from the NFL in 2022.

"I'm retiring. For good," Brady said in his new farewell message. He thanked his fans — and acknowledged the uproar over earlier announcements regarding his plans.

"I won't be long-winded," Brady said. "You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year."

Addressing his family, friends, teammates and competitors, Brady added, "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing."

In a superlative 23-year career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady racked up a raft of elite records. He owns the most Super Bowl wins (7), as well as most passing touchdowns (649) and passing yards (89,214).

Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
