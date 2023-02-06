Photos: A devastating earthquake hits Turkey and Syria

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday. At least 2,300 people have died, according to the Associated Press. Rescue workers search for people who are trapped in collapsed buildings. The area has also felt at least 30 major aftershocks, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
