Forecasters keep an eye on what might be severe weather going into Thursday

A weather system is expected to bring severe weather into Alabama tonight and last through Thursday morning. Local meteorologists say there is no threat of heavy rain. But tornados could be possible for the western side of the state. Weather experts say eastern Alabama is not expecting severe weather as of right now. The main threats are isolated spinout tornados and damaging winds. Gary Goggins is a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Birmingham. He explains what the state can expect tonight.

“We have a marginal chance for a few severe storms,” he said. “Right now, the timing on that is coming into the western portion of Alabama and central Alabama at around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. And lasting through the overnight hours, especially along the I-65 corridor, at 6 a.m. Thursday morning.”

Goggins recommends Alabamians turn on their emergency alerts on their phones and to have a weather radio since the events are happening overnight. Goggins says Alabamians need to be on guard with the incoming weather.

“During an overnight event, you need to make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings. Make sure your wireless emergency alerts are on, on your cellphones and on your smart phones. As well as having a weather radio. It is always important to have a weather radio plugged and programed correctly so it goes off for your county. So it can wake you in the middle of the night if you are asleep.”

The expected time for severe weather in Western and Central Alabama is around six tonight through tomorrow morning at six a-m.