FEMA offering free rebuilding tips in Selma as communities still recover from Jan. 12 storms

Alabama Public Radio | By APR Staff
Published March 24, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT
Severe Weather Tornado
Butch Dill/AP
/
FR111446 AP
Trees uprooted by a tornado that went through downtown Selma, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, lie on the ground at Selma Country Club. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Disaster survivors who are working on their homes after the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes can visit Tractor Supply Company in Selma to speak with FEMA mitigation specialists about their damage and discuss how to best repair their homes.

The National Weather Service's survey teams confirmed 13 tornadoes of various strengths that swept across Alabama on Jan. 12, killing seven people, injuring dozens of others and causing widespread property destruction across multiple counties.

FEMA says mitigation advisors will give tips about rebuilding and protecting homes from future disaster-related damage. Most of the information is geared toward do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

FEMA mitigation specialists will be available through March 28 at:

Tractor Supply Company
2680 US-Hwy 80 West
Selma, AL 36703

Hours:
7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, March 24
7:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 25
1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 26
7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, March 27
7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 28

Specialists are also available on the Mitigation Helpline, 833-336-2487 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Central Time. You may leave a voicemail at any time. Or you may email FEMA-R4-HMHELP@FEMA.DHS.GOV.

For information on Alabama’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4684. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

