Daniel Penny arraigned in chokehold death of Jordan Neely

WNYC Radio | By Samantha Max
Published May 12, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT

Daniel Penny, the 24-year-old man who put Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on the New York City subway last week, faces manslaughter charges.

Samantha Max
