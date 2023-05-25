Digital Media Center
Biden picks Air Force Gen. CQ Brown as Joint Chiefs chairman

By Quil Lawrence
Published May 25, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT

President Biden has selected Air Force General CQ Brown to be the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff — the most senior member of the U.S. military.

Quil Lawrence
Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering veterans' issues nationwide. He won a Robert F. Kennedy Award for his coverage of American veterans and a Gracie Award for coverage of female combat veterans. In 2019 Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America honored Quil with its IAVA Salutes Award for Leadership in Journalism.
