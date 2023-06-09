Digital Media Center
UNICEF and ICRC work with Sudan's government to evacuate 297 orphans

By Aya Batrawy
Published June 9, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT

After 60 children died, nearly 300 others have been rescued from an orphanage in Sudan's capital, where fighting has been raging for weeks.

