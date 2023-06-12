Digital Media Center
The Denver Nuggets have won the NBA Finals for the first time in the team's history

By Ayana Archie
Published June 12, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT
Denver Nuggets players, coaches and owners hold up the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the team's victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
/
AP
Denver Nuggets players, coaches and owners hold up the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the team's victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver.

The Denver Nuggets have won the NBA Finals, making it the first time in the team's 47-year history in the league.

The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat Monday night with a score of 94-89; they won the best-of-seven series in five games.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, 28, led the team with 28 points and 16 rebounds and was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ayana Archie
