Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
APR will be working on stream maintenance between 2:00 and 3:00 PM today. Outage time will be minimized. Broadcast signals should not be interrupted.

Wind and solar projects are growing, but many can't actually connect to the grid

By Dan Charles
Published June 15, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT

Tons of green energy projects, both wind and solar, want to connect to the grid. But they're running into a surprising obstacle.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Dan Charles
Dan Charles is NPR's food and agriculture correspondent.
See stories by Dan Charles
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate