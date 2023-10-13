Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently off the air. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.

Who's in and who's out of the 2024 presidential race? Test yourself in the quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published October 13, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
And the winner will be ...?
Mark Wilson
/
Getty Images
And the winner will be ...?

This week, Americans observed a national holiday of recent vintage — Amazon Prime Day — by stocking up on a decade's worth of Swiffers and exchanging the traditional greeting, "Didn't this already happen this year?"

Fat Bear Week ended with a victor announced on Wednesday. Who is she? (We just gave you a clue.) Are you up on candidates and candies, and their undesirable ingredients? The ruthless parade of celebrity memoir releases? Halloween décor? You'll need knowledge of it all for an 11 out of 11 this week.

NPR is committed to covering the crisis in the Middle East and you can follow our reporting. This week's quiz will look at what else is making news this week.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

Tags
NPR National NewsNPR News
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate