Photos: See the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Mexico

Hurricane Otis was recorded to be the most powerful hurricane to make landfall in Mexico's history. The tropical storm grew into a Category 5 hurricane devastating the resort town of Acapulco. Dozens of people have died, and dozens more are still missing.
Take a look at its destructive aftermath:
