An updated version of the play 'Roe' shows in states with abortion bans

By Aubri Juhasz
Published November 24, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST

The play Roe, based on the Supreme Court case, was recently performed in Louisiana, where abortion is now severely restricted.

Aubri Juhasz
Aubri Juhasz is the education reporter for New Orleans Public Radio. Before coming to New Orleans, she was a producer for National Public Radio’s All Things Considered. She helped lead the show's technology and book coverage and reported her own feature stories, including the surge in cycling deaths in New York City and the decision by some states to offer competitive video gaming to high school students as an extracurricular activity.
