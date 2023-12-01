Digital Media Center
Israel and Hamas resume fighting

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published December 1, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST

After a pause in fighting, Israel is again carrying out airstrikes in southern Gaza and Hamas is firing rockets into Israel. There are some 100 hostages still.

Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
